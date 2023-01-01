The Palace of Shining Celebration, completed in 1623, used to consist of a warren of courtyards, buildings, walls and gates spread over a large area. But it was destroyed during the Japanese annexation and a Japanese school was established here. Only the main audience hall, Sungjeongjeon, and the smaller official hall behind it along with a few paved courtyards, walls and corridors have been restored.

The impressive entrance gate, Heunghwamun, has toured around Seoul, and was moved to its present site in 1988. To the left before you reach the palace buildings is the SeMA Gyeonghuigung Museum of Art hosting regularly changing art exhibitions of a variable quality and interest.