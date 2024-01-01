Hammering Man

Constructed from 50 tonnes of steel by American artist Jonathan Borofsky, this 22m-tall superman of a blacksmith built in 2002 is caught still in the motion of hammering. The statue provokes thoughts about work: is it just a meaningless ritual that dominates our lives? Borofsky has designed more than 10 other similar statues around the world.
