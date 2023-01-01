Seoul Museum of History

To gain an appreciation of the total transformation of Seoul down the centuries, visit this fascinating museum, which charts the city's history since the dawn of the Joseon dynasty. Outside is one of the old tram cars that used to run in the city in the 1930s, as well as a section of the old Gwanghwamun gate. Inside there’s a massive scale model of the city you can walk around, plus donated exhibitions of crafts and photographs.

There may be charges for special exhibitions. Classical-music concerts are sometimes staged here.