Gallery Simon

Gwanghwamun & Jongno-gu

Exhibitions include sculptures and interesting installations. Has a chic top-floor cafe with views over hanok roofs.

    Gyeongbokgung

    0.22 MILES

    Like a phoenix, Seoul’s premier palace has risen several times from the ashes of destruction. Hordes of tourists have replaced the thousands of government…

  • Biwon Garden at Changdeokgung, Gwanghwamun.

    Changdeokgung

    0.98 MILES

    The World Heritage–listed Changdeokgung is the most beautiful of Seoul's five main palaces. You must join a one-hour guided tour to look around. English…

  • Leeum Samsung Museum of Art, Seoul, South Korea, Asia

    Leeum Samsung Museum of Art

    3.12 MILES

    Amid the celebrity-owned apartments on the leafy southern slope of Namsan is Korea's premier art gallery. Beautifully designed and laid-out, it balances…

  • A woman walks along the walls of Hwaseong Fortress.

    Hwaseong

    20.88 MILES

    The World Heritage–listed fortress wall that encloses the original town of Suwon is what brings most travellers to the city. Snaking up and down Paldal…

  • Deoksugung Palace in Korea .

    Deoksugung

    0.88 MILES

    One of Seoul's five grand palaces built during the Joseon dynasty, Deoksugung (meaning Palace of Virtuous Longevity) is the only one you can visit in the…

  • National Museum of Korea at night

    National Museum of Korea

    3.76 MILES

    This vast and imposing concrete slab of a museum takes visitors on a fascinating journey through Korea's past from prehistory all the way to the Korean…

  • sunrise of Baegundae peak, Bukhansan mountains in Seoul, South Korea; Shutterstock ID 296386961; Your name (First / Last): Josh Vogel; Project no. or GL code: 56530; Network activity no. or Cost Centre: Online-Design; Product or Project: 65050/7529/Josh Vogel/LP.com Destination Galleries

    Bukhansan National Park

    8.18 MILES

    Granite-peak-studded Bukhansan National Park's sweeping mountaintop vistas, maple leaves, rushing streams and remote temples draw over 5 million hikers…

  • Detail of ROK Airforce plane outside War Memorial and Museum, north of river.

    War Memorial of Korea

    2.84 MILES

    This huge museum documents the history of the Korean War (1950–53) using multimedia exhibits and black-and-white documentary footage, along with artefacts…

1. Artside

0.02 MILES

Since 1999, Artside has taken a leading role in artistic exchange between Korea and China by regularly staging exhibits by contemporary Chinese artists…

2. Jean Art Gallery

0.04 MILES

Pioneer of the Tongui-dong gallery scene and specialising in representing contemporary Korean and Japanese artists, such as Naru Yoshitomo and Yayoi…

3. Ryugaheon

0.06 MILES

Based in a restored hanok, Ryugaheon specialises in photography exhibitions, but you may also see other types of art here such as canvases of embroidered…

4. Daelim Contemporary Art Museum

0.09 MILES

Daelim specialises in exhibitions on photography, design and fashion. The building, which was originally a family house, was remodelled by French…

5. National Palace Museum of Korea

0.14 MILES

In a modern building in the southwest corner of Gyeongbokgung's compound, this museum displays royal artefacts that highlight the wonderful artistic…

7. Gwanghwamun

0.25 MILES

The impressive main gate to Seoul's premier palace is flanked by stone carvings of haechi, mythical lion-like creatures traditionally set to protect the…

8. Sajikdan

0.34 MILES

This impressive stone altar in a tranquil park surrounded by low stone walls and ornate wooden gates dates back to 1395 and King Taejo, founder of the…