The impressive main gate to Seoul's premier palace is flanked by stone carvings of haechi, mythical lion-like creatures traditionally set to protect the palace against fire; they never really did work and, appearances to the contrary, are superfluous today as the gate is now a painted concrete rather than wood structure. Changing of the guard ceremonies occur every hour, on the hour between 10am and 4pm here.

The gate's name translates as 'may the light of enlightenment blanket the world'.