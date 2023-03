The last century has been a tumultuous time for Korea, the key moments of which are memorialised and celebrated in this museum charting the highs and lows of that journey. The displays are modern, multilingual and engaging, as well as proof of how far the country has come in the decades since its almost total destruction during the Korean War. Bring ID if you'd like to use a free audio-tour guide in English.

Head to the roof garden for a great view of Gyeongbokgung and Gwanghwamun Sq.