The spectacular 2km-long Seopori Beach, located along Deokjeokdo's southern shore and backed by a thick grove of 200-year-old pine trees, is a sleepy sanctuary of pristine nature and the main island attraction for travellers. Nearby Batjireum Beach, 4km north, is another option.

Campers can take advantage of covered wooden shelters on the foreshore, as well as several toilet and shower blocks and a kitchen area set back from the sand.