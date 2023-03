Though Mallipo is seeing more and more development every year, it's still a fine stretch of sand, a gentle crescent bookended by piney headlands. It's a 15-minute walk from here to the quieter Cheollipo Beach.

Buses runs from a small terminal near the beach to Taean bus terminal (₩2000, 20 minutes, seven daily). There are three daily buses to Seoul (₩11,000, three hours, 7.10am, 8.25am and 12.25pm). A taxi from Mallipo Beach to Taean bus terminal costs ₩22,000.