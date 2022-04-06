Getty Images/iStockphoto

Southeastern Slovenia

Slovenia’s southeast doesn’t announce itself as loudly as other parts of the country, preferring subtle charms over big-ticket attractions. This is a region where life slows down considerably – all the better to enjoy meandering rivers and rolling hills covered with forest, orchards and grapevines. Here, villages cluster around church spires, and distinctive toplarji (double-linked hayracks) shelter neat woodpiles.

Low-key tourist attractions come in the shape of grand monasteries, restored castles and easygoing days out exploring local wine roads while enjoying countryside views. For more active ways to discover the region, head out on the back roads by bike, or explore the green-blue waters of the Kolpa or Krka Rivers by canoe, kayak or raft. With some time up your sleeve and a desire to see beyond Slovenia’s headline acts, you can craft an itinerary where slow travel brings its own rewards.

  • B

    Božidar Jakac Art Museum

    This is an unexpected treat: superbly varied art in a magnificent setting, surrounded by a garden full of sculptures. The museum's galleries showcase the…

  • P

    Posavje Museum

    Housed in Brežice Castle, the Posavje Museum is one of provincial Slovenia’s richest museums, particularly for its archaeological and ethnographic…

  • D

    Dolenjska Museum

    The Dolenjska Museum's impressive collection is spread over a campus of buildings. The oldest, which once belonged to the Knights of the Teutonic Order,…

  • P

    Pleterje Monastery

    Located 10km southwest of Kostanjevica na Krki, the enormous Pleterje Monastery belongs to the Carthusians, the strictest of all monastic orders. The…

  • K

    Kočevski Rog

    One of Slovenia's most pristine areas, Kočevski Rog's virgin forests have been a protected nature area for more than a century. As many as 250 brown bears…

  • M

    Mokrice Castle

    Mokrice Castle, 10km southeast of Brežice, is the loveliest fortress in the Posavje region. The castle dates from the 16th century, but there are bits and…

  • O

    Old Town

    No one's going to get lost or tired touring the itsy-bitsy Old Town island of Kostanjevica – walk 400m up Oražnova ulica and 400m down Ulica Talcev and…

  • J

    Jakac House

    The Dolenjska Museum administers Jakac House, which exhibits some of its 830-odd works by prolific painter and local boy Božidar Jakac (1899–1989). The…

  • R

    Ribnica Handicraft Centre

    This is a great addition to the town – a centre tasked with preserving and promoting the area's long-standing handicraft traditions. The suha roba made in…

