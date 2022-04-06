Slovenia’s southeast doesn’t announce itself as loudly as other parts of the country, preferring subtle charms over big-ticket attractions. This is a region where life slows down considerably – all the better to enjoy meandering rivers and rolling hills covered with forest, orchards and grapevines. Here, villages cluster around church spires, and distinctive toplarji (double-linked hayracks) shelter neat woodpiles.

Low-key tourist attractions come in the shape of grand monasteries, restored castles and easygoing days out exploring local wine roads while enjoying countryside views. For more active ways to discover the region, head out on the back roads by bike, or explore the green-blue waters of the Kolpa or Krka Rivers by canoe, kayak or raft. With some time up your sleeve and a desire to see beyond Slovenia’s headline acts, you can craft an itinerary where slow travel brings its own rewards.