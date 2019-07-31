The heartland of the country, Eastern Slovenia is often ignored by visitors heading west to the country's big highlights. If you want to explore further than the main tourist routes, this region offers outdoor activities aplenty and three grand historical centres where you can wander freely without squeezing between tour-group crowds.

For stupendous mountain views with a spot of hiking and mountain biking, make a beeline to the highland pastures of Velika Planina, the glacial valley of Logarska Dolina or the forest-clad peaks of the Pohorje Massif. Afterwards, add in a slice of culture amid the cobblestone quaintness of Ptuj, Maribor's buzzing cafes or the Roman heritage of Celje. Ramble through the undulating hills of the Jeruzalem-Ljutomer Wine Road, or take time out for a soak at a thermal spa. This chunk of the country is tailor-made for those who prefer a scenic dawdle rather than zipping between sights.