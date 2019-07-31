Eastern Slovenia

The heartland of the country, Eastern Slovenia is often ignored by visitors heading west to the country's big highlights. If you want to explore further than the main tourist routes, this region offers outdoor activities aplenty and three grand historical centres where you can wander freely without squeezing between tour-group crowds.

For stupendous mountain views with a spot of hiking and mountain biking, make a beeline to the highland pastures of Velika Planina, the glacial valley of Logarska Dolina or the forest-clad peaks of the Pohorje Massif. Afterwards, add in a slice of culture amid the cobblestone quaintness of Ptuj, Maribor's buzzing cafes or the Roman heritage of Celje. Ramble through the undulating hills of the Jeruzalem-Ljutomer Wine Road, or take time out for a soak at a thermal spa. This chunk of the country is tailor-made for those who prefer a scenic dawdle rather than zipping between sights.

Explore Eastern Slovenia

    Ptuj Castle

    Ptuj Castle is an agglomeration of styles from the 14th to the 18th centuries, but it is nonetheless a majestic sight, sitting high on the hill…

    Velika Planina

    The journey to the top of Velika Planina unfolds in two stages: first a dramatic cable-car ride, and then a choice of either a 15-minute chairlift or…

    Logarska Dolina Country Park

    This glacial valley, hidden between the grandiose peaks of the Kamnik-Savinja Alps, is a paradise for nature fans and those seeking out hiking and biking…

    Celje Regional Museum

    This branch of the Celje Regional Museum's collection is housed in a grand Renaissance building called the Old Count's Mansion. The 1st floor is home to a…

    Podsreda Castle

    Set amidst the hills of the Kozjansko region, Podsreda Castle is one of the best-preserved Romanesque fortresses in Slovenia. It looks pretty much the way…

    Basilica of the Patroness Mary

    The pilgrimage Basilica of the Patroness Mary, in Ptujska Gora village 14km southwest of Ptuj, contains one of the most treasured objects in Slovenia: a…

    Princes' Palace

    This 4th-century structure houses an important branch of the Celje Regional Museum. In the cellar is the City under the City exhibition: partial remains…

    Slovenski Trg

    Funnel-shaped Slovenski trg is the centre of old Ptuj. The 16th-century City Tower dominates the square's eastern side. Roman tombstones and sacrificial…

    Old Castle Celje

    The largest fortress in Slovenia, this castle is perched on a 407m-high escarpment about 2km southeast of the Old Town; the walk up via a footpath from…

