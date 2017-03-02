Welcome to Bovec
Emerald River Day Adventure
This tour starts with a mini-van drive around Triglav National Park and right into the heart of the Julian Alps. There's approximately 2.5 hours of scenic drive throughout the whole day with stops every 10-30 minutes for points of interests and activities (hiking, swimming, and rafting - all optional). There are 3 major and very rewarding hikes of moderate grade involved throughout the day, around 30-45 minutes each. Any or all of these hikes can be skipped by request of individual guests who can wait by the tour mini-van, which is always parked on a scenic spot.Major landmarks you pass by on this adventure day tour are Lake Bled, Karavanke Mountain Range, Kranjska Gora, Jasna Lake, Russian Chapel, Prisank Mountain Window, Vrsic Mountain Pass, Ajdovska Deklica, Soca River Source, Soca River, Velika Korita Soce, Bovec, Kobarid, Boka Waterfall, Kozjak Waterfall, Most na Soci, and Bohinj Lake. The tour is a great introduction of the greater area of Triglav National Park and Julian Alps Mountain Range.If there's a particular sight, landmark or attraction you wish to see, tell your guide so they can point it out. Tours and adventures including Emerald River do not have any kind of firm or certain routes outlined. The itinerary is made by the local, English speaking, professional guide whose decisions are made according to the weather, road, trail, type of the group and special events, in order to provide the safest and most fun experience for each day.
Emerald River and Kozjak Waterfall Small-Group Day Trip
One day trip, starting from Ljubljana takes you on a spectacular panoramic tour all the way to Bovec, while passing Bled, Trenta Valley and the highest Slovenian mountain pass – Vrsic on the way. The area offers spectacular mountain views and it's home to the famous Alpine river - Soca, also known as the Emerald river, because of its natural green color. The trip also includes a visit to the extreme sports center, where you can join in and enjoy in one of the extreme water sports. After some fun and a lunch, you head on to Kobarid, where you visit the museum of World War I or the Kozjak waterfall which is situated in the middle of a cave. You return to Ljubljana in the late afternoon hours.
Rafting on Soca River Adventure from Bovec
At the agreed time, you will be warmly welcomed by your guide who will accompany you to ensure your safety on the river and make sure that this day will hold many pleasant memories for years to come. You will receive all the necessary equipment at the agency (meeting point), and then you will travel to the starting point at the Soča River where you will change into your gear. Any clothing and belongings that you will not need with you on the river, you may leave in our vehicle.Your guide will instruct you in techniques and safety and will answer any questions you may have. You will then set out on your adventure!Several times along the way there will be stops for even more entertaining opportunities to enjoy the river.At the end of the route, your driver and vehicle, along with your warm clothing, will be awaiting you, and then we will transport you back to Bovec where we will enjoy hearing your impressions and then bid you farewell with the hopes that you will return to visit again soon.
Guided Kayak Descent on Soca River from Bovec
At the agreed time, a friendly welcome will await you at the designated meeting point. You will get acquainted with your kayak instructor who will then share some introductory information.After receiving all your kayaking gear, you be will transported to the entrance point on the Soča River, which will be determined by the instructor based on water levels and your prior knowledge and experience. After putting on your gear, you will be instructed on some basic techniques. The guide will also offer some tips and pointers, and then together you will set off on your descent.At the end of your trip, our driver will be waiting to transport you back to Bovec.
Canyoning in the Fratarica Canyon of the Soca valley
On your canyoning trip, you will experience pure fun, but you will be soaked from head to toe. You will venture along streams carving passages through the side of the mountain, jump into pools at the base of gorgeous waterfalls, and explore the enchanting canyons etched into the mountains of the Bovec region. For your canyoning adventure, you will need to leave your fear of heights at home in anticipation of the adrenaline adventure that awaits which will exhilarate you with swimming, plunging into deep pools, and descending over waterfalls with the use of ropes. Canyon Susec is suitable for complete beginners, while the remaining canyons of the Bovec region are more demanding. We recommended that before you attempt the more difficult canyons, you go canyoning in Susec where guide can assess whether any of the more demanding canyons are suitable choices for you. In any case, abseiling experience is welcome.
Soca River Kayaking
A kayak descent is a perfect combination of both adrenaline and amazing nature. You can have a stable sit-on-top kayaks for complete beginners, families, and those who are experiencing a taste of white water for the very first time. For those with more experience, you can opt for a classic closed kayaks. In this activity, you will feel the Soca and how its waters will defy your paddling. It is important to understand how to work in harmony with the water. Your guide, who will accompany you in his own kayak, will explain at the beginning the basics of kayaking and how the trip will proceed. Throughout the descent, he will direct and instruct you and look out for your safety.