Rafting on Soca River Adventure from Bovec

At the agreed time, you will be warmly welcomed by your guide who will accompany you to ensure your safety on the river and make sure that this day will hold many pleasant memories for years to come. You will receive all the necessary equipment at the agency (meeting point), and then you will travel to the starting point at the Soča River where you will change into your gear. Any clothing and belongings that you will not need with you on the river, you may leave in our vehicle.Your guide will instruct you in techniques and safety and will answer any questions you may have. You will then set out on your adventure!Several times along the way there will be stops for even more entertaining opportunities to enjoy the river.At the end of the route, your driver and vehicle, along with your warm clothing, will be awaiting you, and then we will transport you back to Bovec where we will enjoy hearing your impressions and then bid you farewell with the hopes that you will return to visit again soon.