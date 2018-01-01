Horse Carriage Tour and Picnic with Local Family in Zdiar from Poprad

Once we collect you from your hotel we will take you to the village Zdiar located at eastern Tatra mountain. If you are fan of horses and you like to be in the forest this tour is just for you! We do not need special equipment, once we get to the village we will hop on the carriage and will get a ride through village, your guide will talk about history and traditions of the region. After 1 hour ride we will get to the open fire in the forest where you will prepare your sausage and get the hot wine or hot tea with it. After the refreshment you will be driven back to your hotel.