Equal parts pretty and gritty, Košice captures attention with its old town, a jewellery box of Gothic towers, medieval bastions and baroque sculpture. The pride of Eastern Slovakia's largest city is its central square, which boasts the country's greatest concentration of historic monuments.

  Cathedral of St Elizabeth

    Cathedral of St Elizabeth

    Košice

    This 14th-century cathedral dominates Košice's main square, its gables bristling above tall, stained-glass windows while colourful roof tiles evoke a…

  Rodošto & Mikluš Prison

    Rodošto & Mikluš Prison

    Košice

    This complex's motley attractions form a whirlwind tour of Košice's history. In the bastion, whose walls date to the 15th century, Košice is revealed as a…

  Hlavné Nám

    Hlavné Nám

    Košice

    Much of Košice's finery is assembled along Hlavné nám, a long plaza with flower gardens, fountains and cafes on either side. Stroll past the central…

  East Slovak Museum

    East Slovak Museum

    Košice

    Choose your own adventure at this sizeable regional museum with two distinct galleries. 'Centuries in Art’ offers richer cultural insights, with 16th…

  Hrnčiarska

    Hrnčiarska

    Košice

    Art studios and traditional workshops line quaint Hrnčiarska, including herbalists, blacksmiths, potters and purveyors of precious stones. Some of their…

  Sándor Márai Memorial Room

    Sándor Márai Memorial Room

    Košice

    The city's greatest literary giant is Sándor Márai, who was born in Košice (then Kassa, part of the Kingdom of Hungary). Peep at the ornate balcony of the…

  Lower Gate Underground Museum

    Lower Gate Underground Museum

    Košice

    The underground remains of medieval Košice – lower gate, defence chambers, fortifications and waterways dating from the 13th to 15th centuries – were only…

  East Slovak Gallery

    East Slovak Gallery

    Košice

    A thoughtfully curated gallery space with rotating exhibitions of contemporary art, the East Slovak Gallery also has a permanent collection of 19th- and…

