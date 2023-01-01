Cathedral of St Elizabeth

This 14th-century cathedral dominates Košice's main square, its gables bristling above tall, stained-glass windows while colourful roof tiles evoke a resplendent scaled dragon. One of Europe's easternmost Gothic cathedrals, 60m-long St Elizabeth is the largest in the country. Ascend 160 stone steps up the narrow stairwell of 59.7m-tall Sigisimund Tower to peep out across the city.

Below the church, a crypt contains the tomb of Duke Ferenc Rákóczi, who was exiled to Turkey after the failed 18th-century Hungarian revolt against Austria.

In summer, guided tours illuminate the history behind various features of the church, as well as entering the oft-closed St Michael's Chapel outside.