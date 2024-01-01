St Michael's Chapel

To the south of the Cathedral of St Elizabeth you can admire the outside of 14th-century St Michael's, a Gothic chapel dedicated to the patron saint of the dead with a former ossuary in its cellars.
Košice
29.54 MILES
Crowning a travertine hill above Spišské Podhradie village, this vast, Unesco-listed fortification is one of Central Europe's biggest castle complexes…
0.03 MILES
This 14th-century cathedral dominates Košice's main square, its gables bristling above tall, stained-glass windows while colourful roof tiles evoke a…
26.48 MILES
Set among expansive vineyards and pastures, Macik winery is a delightful place to experience the region's famous Tokaj wine. A little advance notice is…
0.2 MILES
This complex's motley attractions form a whirlwind tour of Košice's history. In the bastion, whose walls date to the 15th century, Košice is revealed as a…
0.13 MILES
Much of Košice's finery is assembled along Hlavné nám, a long plaza with flower gardens, fountains and cafes on either side. Stroll past the central…
0.26 MILES
Art studios and traditional workshops line quaint Hrnčiarska, including herbalists, blacksmiths, potters and purveyors of precious stones. Some of their…
0.54 MILES
Choose your own adventure at this sizeable regional museum with two distinct galleries. 'Centuries in Art’ offers richer cultural insights, with 16th…
0.05 MILES
The underground remains of medieval Košice – lower gate, defence chambers, fortifications and waterways dating from the 13th to 15th centuries – were only…
0.03 MILES
One of the main square's grandest buildings is this 1779 hall crowned with a coat of arms; today it's home to the East Slovak Gallery.
0.03 MILES
A thoughtfully curated gallery space with rotating exhibitions of contemporary art, the East Slovak Gallery also has a permanent collection of 19th- and…
0.09 MILES
This water feature, framed by flowerbeds, dances to the merry tune of a nearby 22-bell sculpture every hour. In summer, come after sundown when…
0.21 MILES
A statue of the immaculate conception of the Virgin Mary crowns Košice's 14m-high 'plague column'. Raised in 1723, this masterful baroque sculpture is a…