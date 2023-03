Much of Košice's finery is assembled along Hlavné nám, a long plaza with flower gardens, fountains and cafes on either side. Stroll past the central musical fountain to experience its hourly chimes (and, at night, the multicoloured light show). Across from the fountain is the State Theatre, a baroque beauty from 1899. Walking south you'll see the Shire Hall (1779), crowned with a coat of arms and home to the East Slovak Gallery.