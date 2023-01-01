Tokaj Macik

Set among expansive vineyards and pastures, Macik winery is a delightful place to experience the region's famous Tokaj wine. A little advance notice is all that's required to taste between six and 13 varieties at the family-run winery, just an hour's drive southeast of Košice; the highlight is touring warren-like wine cellars, blackened with dark mould – its growth is encouraged, to keep the humidity just right.

There's a gorgeous, greenery-draped terrace to linger on and (of course) a shop to buy takeaway bottles of Tokaj.

Ask about guest rooms (doubles from €58) if no one wants to be the designated driver.