Shaped like a wine barrel, this lookout tower is a good vantage point to admire Tokaj's verdant wine country (and perhaps point out distant wineries).
Tokaj Observation Tower
Eastern Slovakia
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
27.6 MILES
This 14th-century cathedral dominates Košice's main square, its gables bristling above tall, stained-glass windows while colourful roof tiles evoke a…
1.13 MILES
Set among expansive vineyards and pastures, Macik winery is a delightful place to experience the region's famous Tokaj wine. A little advance notice is…
27.65 MILES
This complex's motley attractions form a whirlwind tour of Košice's history. In the bastion, whose walls date to the 15th century, Košice is revealed as a…
27.69 MILES
Much of Košice's finery is assembled along Hlavné nám, a long plaza with flower gardens, fountains and cafes on either side. Stroll past the central…
27.71 MILES
Art studios and traditional workshops line quaint Hrnčiarska, including herbalists, blacksmiths, potters and purveyors of precious stones. Some of their…
25.38 MILES
The 19th-century Eclectic Great Synagogue, which was used as a German barracks during WWII, is once again gleaming after a total reconstruction. It is now…
25.37 MILES
This ambitious museum has comprehensive coverage of Tokaj and the Hegyalja region and its wines. But it doesn’t stop there, with a high-tech look at the…
28.05 MILES
Choose your own adventure at this sizeable regional museum with two distinct galleries. 'Centuries in Art’ offers richer cultural insights, with 16th…
