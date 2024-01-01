Tokaj Observation Tower

Eastern Slovakia

Shaped like a wine barrel, this lookout tower is a good vantage point to admire Tokaj's verdant wine country (and perhaps point out distant wineries).

Nearby Eastern Slovakia attractions

1. Tokaj Macik

1.13 MILES

Set among expansive vineyards and pastures, Macik winery is a delightful place to experience the region's famous Tokaj wine. A little advance notice is…

2. World Heritage Wine Museum

25.37 MILES

This ambitious museum has comprehensive coverage of Tokaj and the Hegyalja region and its wines. But it doesn’t stop there, with a high-tech look at the…

3. Great Synagogue

25.38 MILES

The 19th-century Eclectic Great Synagogue, which was used as a German barracks during WWII, is once again gleaming after a total reconstruction. It is now…

4. Tokaj Museum

25.47 MILES

The Tokaj Museum, in an 18th-century mansion built by Greek wine traders, leaves nothing unsaid about the history of Tokaj and the Hegyalja region. There…

6. Mihal Gallery

26.9 MILES

Within the zanily colourful walls of Múza Hotel is a collection of Andy Warhol originals; call ahead to arrange a visit, including an interesting…

7. Lower Gate Underground Museum

27.54 MILES

The underground remains of medieval Košice – lower gate, defence chambers, fortifications and waterways dating from the 13th to 15th centuries – were only…

8. Shire Hall

27.56 MILES

One of the main square's grandest buildings is this 1779 hall crowned with a coat of arms; today it's home to the East Slovak Gallery.