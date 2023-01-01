Rodošto & Mikluš Prison

This complex's motley attractions form a whirlwind tour of Košice's history. In the bastion, whose walls date to the 15th century, Košice is revealed as a powerhouse of medieval weapons production: you'll see cannonballs, coats of arms and well-dressed horse mannequins. Adjoining is a replica of the house in which Hungarian national hero Franz II Rákoczi was exiled in the 18th century. At the prison, you'll learn executioner etiquette from a video presentation before seeing grisly restraints in the cells.