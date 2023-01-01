Museum of the Slovak Village

This picturesque recreated village – Slovakia's largest skanzen (open-air museum) – showcases over 120 faithfully reconstructed 19th-century dwellings in a bucolic location, 2km south of central Martin. Wander between timber buildings (a few have richly dressed interiors) and learn how to discern an Oravian farmhouse from a Turiec-style hut; the ticket desk loans information booklets in various languages. Entry to the wooden church and Museum of Roma Culture is by timed tour (hours are posted around the site, no extra charge).

The on-site Museum of Roma Culture is the only one of its kind in Slovakia. It exhibits traditional musical instruments and features displays about Roma culture, periods of oppression endured by Roma communities and prominent Slovak Roma people. Information is in Slovak but guides can explain the exhibition and printed English-language information is available.

There's also a krčma (village pub) serving refreshments and a souvenir shop selling handicrafts; you could easily spend a full day here.

Take local bus 10 from the main train station to the last stop and walk the remaining 1km up through the forest.