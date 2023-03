An oddball pairing of musical history and retro puppets is on show on the upper floor of the local library. The collection of 250 folk instruments offers a glimpse of regional musical heritage. The puppet theatre (still occasionally used) is arrayed with vintage hand and string puppets, many plucked from fairy tales (and some likely juddering to life after dark).

Ask at the security desk when you enter, and a member of the staff will show you around both attractions.