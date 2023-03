Peer at apocalyptic frescoes, star-shaped vaults and stained-glass windows inside this 15th-century Gothic church. The south wall of the chancel shows a faded wall painting of the final judgement, the largest of its kind in Slovakia. Other noteworthy pieces of religious art include a late Gothic sculpture of the Virgin Mary, carved from lime wood, and a 15th-century baptismal font.

If you want to visit outside the seasonal opening hours, enquire at the tourist office.