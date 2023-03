Don a mining helmet and dangle a lamp on a 1.5km stroll into Slovakia's history at this former working mine, 1.5km southwest of the town centre. This skanzen (open-air village museum) also displays agricultural and mining implements from the last 200 years. Guided tours are essential and require booking in advance for languages other than Slovak (for an additional flat fee of €15).

Tours are usually on the hour. Arrive on foot or by car (parking nearby is from €0.50 per hour).