It’s impossible to miss this fancy baroque sculpture featuring seven saints. Planted in the heart of the Holy Trinity Square, which is lined by burgher houses, it commemorates the end of an 18th-century plague that killed nearly half the town.

What’s less apparent about the column is that it’s on the move: due to frequent rainfall and the pitch of the road, the statue has slid 4.5m from its original position. Recent stabilisation work has secured it from descending further down the square.