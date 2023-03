Hurriedly built in the early 16th century, when the town was menaced by the Ottomans as they waged war on the Hungarian Kingdom, this former lookout tower has four small floors of exhibitions. Swords, arrows and other medieval weaponry catch the eye, but most interesting are the scans of old parchments, in which the Ottomans threaten to raze the town to the ground.

Pamphlets in various languages are loaned to visitors on arrival.