Clock Tower

Slovakia

LoginSave

One of the old town's crowning constructions, Banská Bystrica's baroque clock tower was built in 1552; climb it for views over the central square.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Museum of the Slovak Village

    Museum of the Slovak Village

    23.21 MILES

    This picturesque recreated village – Slovakia's largest skanzen (open-air museum) – showcases over 120 faithfully reconstructed 19th-century dwellings in…

  • SNP Museum

    SNP Museum

    0.18 MILES

    A museum dedicated to WWII history and Banská Bystrica's role as the beating heart of the country's anti-fascist resistance is harboured in a looming…

  • Vlkolínec

    Vlkolínec

    21.8 MILES

    Vlkolínec's squat, colourful houses evoke medieval Europe with just a hint of Hobbiton. This tiny mountain hamlet, dating to the 14th century, has…

  • Bojnice Castle

    Bojnice Castle

    26.18 MILES

    Gazing at fairy-tale Bojnice Castle stirs fantasies of knights and maidens in even the world-weariest travellers. Blushing sandstone towers and…

  • Kalvária

    Kalvária

    21.74 MILES

    The apex of baroque art in Slovakia is on a volcanic hill, 2km northeast of Banská Štiavnica's old town. Ornate chapels guard artwork showing scenes from…

  • Old Castle

    Old Castle

    22.4 MILES

    Marching around this noble stronghold is a riveting history lesson. Visitors scale stairs and stride across rampart walkways, peering into the 13th…

  • Kostol sv Kataríny

    Kostol sv Kataríny

    22.38 MILES

    Peer at apocalyptic frescoes, star-shaped vaults and stained-glass windows inside this 15th-century Gothic church. The south wall of the chancel shows a…

  • Holy Trinity Plague Column

    Holy Trinity Plague Column

    22.36 MILES

    It’s impossible to miss this fancy baroque sculpture featuring seven saints. Planted in the heart of the Holy Trinity Square, which is lined by burgher…

View more attractions

Nearby Slovakia attractions

1. Folk Music Museum & Puppet Theatre

0.15 MILES

An oddball pairing of musical history and retro puppets is on show on the upper floor of the local library. The collection of 250 folk instruments offers…

2. SNP Museum

0.18 MILES

A museum dedicated to WWII history and Banská Bystrica's role as the beating heart of the country's anti-fascist resistance is harboured in a looming…

3. Kalvária

21.74 MILES

The apex of baroque art in Slovakia is on a volcanic hill, 2km northeast of Banská Štiavnica's old town. Ornate chapels guard artwork showing scenes from…

4. Vlkolínec

21.8 MILES

Vlkolínec's squat, colourful houses evoke medieval Europe with just a hint of Hobbiton. This tiny mountain hamlet, dating to the 14th century, has…

5. Holy Trinity Plague Column

22.36 MILES

It’s impossible to miss this fancy baroque sculpture featuring seven saints. Planted in the heart of the Holy Trinity Square, which is lined by burgher…

6. Kostol sv Kataríny

22.38 MILES

Peer at apocalyptic frescoes, star-shaped vaults and stained-glass windows inside this 15th-century Gothic church. The south wall of the chancel shows a…

7. Old Castle

22.4 MILES

Marching around this noble stronghold is a riveting history lesson. Visitors scale stairs and stride across rampart walkways, peering into the 13th…

8. New Castle

22.5 MILES

Hurriedly built in the early 16th century, when the town was menaced by the Ottomans as they waged war on the Hungarian Kingdom, this former lookout tower…