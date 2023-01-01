The apex of baroque art in Slovakia is on a volcanic hill, 2km northeast of Banská Štiavnica's old town. Ornate chapels guard artwork showing scenes from the final days of Jesus' earthly life. The pathway snaking between them leads to a crimson hilltop church with magical views of the surrounding hills.

The complex, completed in 1751, was designed to promote the Jesuit faith and provide a religious focal point for the town; today Christian pilgrims file prayerfully up the hill.

Downhill of Kalvária, the pleasant visitors centre tells the story of Jesuits in Slovakia from the mid-17th century. There's info in English and a Slovak-only educative film.

Extensive restoration work, a project spanning multiple years, was ongoing on our last visit, but there was no impact on visitors other than the presence of painters and the odd scaffold.

If driving, ask for a parking card at the info centre.