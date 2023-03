The cyborg-like statue of Juraj Jánošík, Slovakia's Robin Hood, gazes across the town of Terchová from a hill, looking as though he's stepped out of a poster for Fritz Lang's Metropolis. A path climbs up to the 7.5m iron statue from Vrátňanská cesta. A few walking trails extend from the statue into surrounding meadows.

There's a car park near Hotel Gold.