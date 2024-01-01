Holy Trinity Cathedral

Slovakia

LoginSave

Consecrated in 1586, this triple-nave cathedral has a coppery spire that dominates A Hlinku nám together with its twin, Burian's Tower, an Italian-style free-standing belfry. Inside the cathedral, find a 17th-century altar and crypt. Entry at weekends is limited to hours in between services.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Orava Castle

    Orava Castle

    28.06 MILES

    The sight of Orava Castle, roosting on a forest-cloaked hilltop, sends a chill down the spine. Vampire aficionados may recognise its stern silhouette from…

  • Museum of the Slovak Village

    Museum of the Slovak Village

    15.34 MILES

    This picturesque recreated village – Slovakia's largest skanzen (open-air museum) – showcases over 120 faithfully reconstructed 19th-century dwellings in…

  • Vrátna Valley

    Vrátna Valley

    13.71 MILES

    Limestone pinnacles and thick forest conspire to make Vrátna Valley one of Slovakia's most majestic areas to hike or ski. A scenic road winds south from…

  • Vlkolínec

    Vlkolínec

    27.53 MILES

    Vlkolínec's squat, colourful houses evoke medieval Europe with just a hint of Hobbiton. This tiny mountain hamlet, dating to the 14th century, has…

  • Strečno Castle

    Strečno Castle

    6.49 MILES

    Folded into a bend in the Strečno River, this medieval castle offers stupendous views over the surrounding valleys. Written mentions of Strečno Castle…

  • Slovenský Betlehem

    Slovenský Betlehem

    13.36 MILES

    There are several places in Slovakia where wood-carvers have put their lathes to the challenge of creating a Nativity scene, but 'Slovak Bethlehem' is the…

  • Radenov House

    Radenov House

    21.09 MILES

    Split between two romantic timbered buildings, Čičmany’s museum has displays on local culture and folklore, especially rites of passage from birth to…

  • Juraj Jánošík Statue

    Juraj Jánošík Statue

    13.62 MILES

    The cyborg-like statue of Juraj Jánošík, Slovakia's Robin Hood, gazes across the town of Terchová from a hill, looking as though he's stepped out of a…

View more attractions

Nearby Slovakia attractions

1. Burian's Tower

0.01 MILES

During the 16th century, cries from this tower were the first warning of an approaching army. These days, visitors ascend this baroque-style former bell…

2. Strečno Castle

6.49 MILES

Folded into a bend in the Strečno River, this medieval castle offers stupendous views over the surrounding valleys. Written mentions of Strečno Castle…

3. Považké Museum

13.33 MILES

Check out the exhibits (Slovak only) depicting the notorious highwayman Juraj Jánošík's exploits (and gruesome death) at this small museum in Terchová,…

4. Slovenský Betlehem

13.36 MILES

There are several places in Slovakia where wood-carvers have put their lathes to the challenge of creating a Nativity scene, but 'Slovak Bethlehem' is the…

5. Juraj Jánošík Statue

13.62 MILES

The cyborg-like statue of Juraj Jánošík, Slovakia's Robin Hood, gazes across the town of Terchová from a hill, looking as though he's stepped out of a…

6. Vrátna Valley

13.71 MILES

Limestone pinnacles and thick forest conspire to make Vrátna Valley one of Slovakia's most majestic areas to hike or ski. A scenic road winds south from…

7. Turiec Gallery

13.81 MILES

Trace Slovak identity through the last century or so of modern art at this diverting gallery, the best in central Martin. There's a permanent collection…

8. Horné Diery

15.14 MILES

This precipitous gorge is known as 'Jánošík's Holes' for its rock formations ravined by about 20 waterfalls. A tricky 2½-hour circuit, involving walkways…