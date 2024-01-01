Holy Trinity Cathedral

Consecrated in 1586, this triple-nave cathedral has a coppery spire that dominates A Hlinku nám together with its twin, Burian's Tower, an Italian-style free-standing belfry. Inside the cathedral, find a 17th-century altar and crypt. Entry at weekends is limited to hours in between services.
Slovakia
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
28.06 MILES
The sight of Orava Castle, roosting on a forest-cloaked hilltop, sends a chill down the spine. Vampire aficionados may recognise its stern silhouette from…
15.34 MILES
This picturesque recreated village – Slovakia's largest skanzen (open-air museum) – showcases over 120 faithfully reconstructed 19th-century dwellings in…
13.71 MILES
Limestone pinnacles and thick forest conspire to make Vrátna Valley one of Slovakia's most majestic areas to hike or ski. A scenic road winds south from…
27.53 MILES
Vlkolínec's squat, colourful houses evoke medieval Europe with just a hint of Hobbiton. This tiny mountain hamlet, dating to the 14th century, has…
6.49 MILES
Folded into a bend in the Strečno River, this medieval castle offers stupendous views over the surrounding valleys. Written mentions of Strečno Castle…
13.36 MILES
There are several places in Slovakia where wood-carvers have put their lathes to the challenge of creating a Nativity scene, but 'Slovak Bethlehem' is the…
21.09 MILES
Split between two romantic timbered buildings, Čičmany’s museum has displays on local culture and folklore, especially rites of passage from birth to…
13.62 MILES
The cyborg-like statue of Juraj Jánošík, Slovakia's Robin Hood, gazes across the town of Terchová from a hill, looking as though he's stepped out of a…
Nearby Slovakia attractions
0.01 MILES
During the 16th century, cries from this tower were the first warning of an approaching army. These days, visitors ascend this baroque-style former bell…
13.33 MILES
Check out the exhibits (Slovak only) depicting the notorious highwayman Juraj Jánošík's exploits (and gruesome death) at this small museum in Terchová,…
13.81 MILES
Trace Slovak identity through the last century or so of modern art at this diverting gallery, the best in central Martin. There's a permanent collection…
15.14 MILES
This precipitous gorge is known as 'Jánošík's Holes' for its rock formations ravined by about 20 waterfalls. A tricky 2½-hour circuit, involving walkways…