Split between two romantic timbered buildings, Čičmany’s museum has displays on local culture and folklore, especially rites of passage from birth to death. Traditional clothing and hairstyles feature prominently, so visitors can learn how to braid their hair like a village maid while ducking into attic rooms that would have housed a dozen people at a time.

The exhibition begins in Radenov House’s main building and continues in the old mill across the street.