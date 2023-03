Views are sublime from this octagonal tower, part of a 15th-century fortification. An inconspicuous glass elevator carries you most of the way, then there are some stairs to navigate to reach an open-air deck with a 360-degree view of the old town. It's a marvellous photo-op looking onto the castle, as well as the synagogue and old town – go in the late afternoon, when coppery light enhances the view.