Beckov Castle surveys the Váh River valley from its 60m limestone crag. Flanked by watchtowers, the castle's weathered walls date back to the 14th century, though there has been a fortification here since the 11th century. Its Gothic entryways and courtyards are well preserved, despite Tatar and Turkish sieges, not to mention the malign influence of the castle's resident ghosts. Midway between Trenčín and Piešťany, the castle makes an easy pullover from the D1 Hwy.

A few direct daily buses between Piešťany and Trenčín stop in Beckov.