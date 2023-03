Trenčín’s broad, domed synagogue, built in 1913, is one of the most impressive features of the town's skyline. These days it plays host to occasional cultural events and is otherwise closed to visitors.

In the 19th century, a 1000-strong Jewish community formed 25% of the city's total population. The community grew to 1600 by the mid-20th century but only 300 Trenčin Jews survived WWII and very few remained in the city.