Eastern Slovakia

Slovak Paradise, Slovensky Raj National Park, Slovakia.

©Milosz_M/Shutterstock

Overview

Welcome to Slovakia's untrammelled east, home to Andy Warhol history, hundreds of hidden caves, and the best wine region you've never heard of. Freethinking Košice, Slovakia's second-largest city, is the prime reason to visit, with waterfall-kissed Slovenský Raj National Park close behind. But discovering Eastern Slovakia's uncommon attractions is a big part of the fun. Start with mysterious wooden churches, sprinkled across the lonely villages around Bardejov, before venturing to the Slovak Vatican, an ice cave and mouldy medieval wine cellars. Sprinkle it all with coppery spa waters, the country's best castle ruin, and a few architectural gems like Levoča and Bardejov, and you have one unforgettable road trip.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Taking in the lovely view from Tomasovsky lookout in Slovensky Raj, The Slovak Paradise National Park ( Narodni park Slovensky raj ).

    Slovenský Raj National Park

    Eastern Slovakia

    Slovenský Raj's rocky plateaus, primeval forests and interlacing streams form some of Slovakia's most picturesque hiking terrain. Treks often involve…

  • Spis Castle, Spissky Hrad, Spis region, East Slovakia

    Spiš Castle

    Eastern Slovakia

    Crowning a travertine hill above Spišské Podhradie village, this vast, Unesco-listed fortification is one of Central Europe's biggest castle complexes…

  • Cathedral of St Elizabeth

    Cathedral of St Elizabeth

    Košice

    This 14th-century cathedral dominates Košice's main square, its gables bristling above tall, stained-glass windows while colourful roof tiles evoke a…

  • Tokaj Macik

    Tokaj Macik

    Eastern Slovakia

    Set among expansive vineyards and pastures, Macik winery is a delightful place to experience the region's famous Tokaj wine. A little advance notice is…

  • Basilica of St Egídius

    Basilica of St Egídius

    Eastern Slovakia

    With tall Gothic windows and a spear-like tower rising over the main square, this 15th-century three-nave basilica is the jewel of Bardejov's Unesco…

  • Rodošto & Mikluš Prison

    Rodošto & Mikluš Prison

    Košice

    This complex's motley attractions form a whirlwind tour of Košice's history. In the bastion, whose walls date to the 15th century, Košice is revealed as a…

  • Andy Warhol Museum of Modern Art

    Andy Warhol Museum of Modern Art

    Eastern Slovakia

    Pop-art pioneer and provocateur Andy Warhol (1928–87) would perhaps have wryly approved of Slovakia's peculiar museum in his name. The neon-splashed…

  • Pieniny National Park

    Pieniny National Park

    Eastern Slovakia

    Pyramidal mountains furred with evergreen forests form the majestic terrain of Pieniny National Park, shared between Slovakia and Poland. On the Slovak…

