It’s a pleasure to take in all of Slovakia, from the imposing High Tatras in the north to the lowlands in the south.

And it’s easy to get around this small but mighty Central European gem, too. Whether you’re going castle-chasing, hopping from lively city to lively city, heading to the slopes or joining the legions of hikers inspired by the rugged scenery, here are all the best ways to get around Slovakia.

Trains in Slovak are efficient, pleasant and budget-friendly © ZagAlex / Shutterstock

Budget-friendly trains are an optimal way to travel across Slovakia

Traveling by train offers unbeatable affordability, convenience and scenery. The national railway operator, Železničná spoločnosť Slovensko (ZSSK) offers a vast network of routes, with just under half of them electrified. Connections are reliable and safe, with several types of trains connecting major cities like Bratislava, Košice, Žilina, Banská Bystrica and Prešov.

You’ll find several categories of service on offer: Os (osobný vlak, or passenger trains), Zr (zrýchlený vlak, or semi-fast trains), R (rýchlik, or fast trains) and Ex (express). For faster and international travel, book InterCity (IC) and EuroCity (EC) services.

Popular routes can fill up quickly during peak tourist seasons, so it’s wise to book and reserve seats ahead of time. The picturesque journey from Bratislava to Košice takes about 4 to 5 hours, and delivers stunning countryside views. For travelers bringing a car, consider booking the motorail service, starting at €39.90 for a single journey per person.

Ticket prices are reasonable, ranging from €5 to €15 for shorter distances and €20 to €30 for longer journeys. You can purchase tickets at train stations, online or via the ZSSK mobile app.

Slovakia is heaven for train buffs

Slovakia is a paradise for railway enthusiasts and history buffs, with several specialty trains of note chugging across the country. The Košice Children’s Heritage Railway is powered by small-scale steam locomotives, while the narrow-gauge Čiernohronská Railway puffs through mountain forests. Unique feats of railway engineering include the Telgárt Loop spiral tunnel and the Chmarošský Viaduct on the historic Červená Skala–Margecany route.

Hop on a bus to discover Slovakia’s rural charm

In Slovakia, trains prioritize comfort, while coaches often provide more-direct routes, particularly in rural areas. Various providers make up the country’s bus network, including Slovak Lines, the largest bus company.

Buses are generally in good condition, and fares affordable. To plan your journey effectively, check the timetable for schedule information, journey duration and prices.

You can buy tickets directly from the driver with cash, purchase in advance at bus-station ticket offices or use the online options offered by some companies. Ticket machines at larger stations also accept cash and card payments. Consider reserving seats (miestenka) online or at the station for longer journeys.

Trams crisscross the historic Slovak capital of Bratislava © Izzet Keribar / Getty Images

Use public transit with ease in the Bratislava metro area

Bratislava and its greater region have an integrated transport system called IDS BK, which brings all transport operators together under common carriage and fare conditions. This means you can use the same ticket whether you travel on a tram or bus operated by public-transit entity DPB, Slovak Lines regional buses, or trains like Os and REX operated by ZSSK.

You can easily buy tickets via the IDS BK app – and they’re slightly cheaper this way, too. To avoid expensive fines, validate all paper tickets bought in advance from ticket offices, machines or shops before or immediately after boarding. Validators are near entrance doors for city transport and on platforms for trains.

See as much of the country as you wish behind the wheel of a car © Jaroslav Moravcik / Shutterstock

Driving your own car lets you take all the detours you want

Slovakia’s small size makes it perfect for road trips: you can drive from Bratislava to the eastern border with Ukraine in under 7 hours, and stop off at spots that public transport misses. The country’s four main highways – all marked with red signs and white numbers prefixed with a “D” and a single digit – and expressways are in excellent condition. The D1, the longest and most important highway, runs from Bratislava to Záhor in the east.

Take care on rural roads, which can be narrow and strewn with potholes. To avoid hefty fines, remember to buy a vignette road tax online, at border vending machines or at gas stations. Rental cars typically come with a vignette.

In Bratislava and the Tatras, beware of steep speeding fines and challenging parking. Road signs are in Slovak; a good GPS always helps.

Engaging eco-friendly electric vehicles (EVs)

Slovakia is becoming increasingly accommodating to EV users. The country has plenty of charging stations, especially in metropolitan areas and along highways. The Bratislava and Košice regions are the best choices for e-mobility, with the right mix of advanced infrastructure and picturesque routes.

Both areas offer extensive support for e-cars and e-bikes, making sustainable transport convenient for tourists and residents. Keep in mind, though, that public charging points are still few and far between still low in the south and east. Appropriate charging-route planning is essential in these areas.

Slovak cycling culture is robust, with thousands of miles of trails throughout the country © Yelizaveta Tomashevska / Getty Images

Take in the countryside from a bicycle seat

Slovakia has biking covered, with over 13,000km (8078 miles) of cycling routes suitable for everyone from casual cruisers to hard-core mountain bikers.

For families and newbies, EuroVelo 6 is a winner, great for exploring southwest Slovakia (including Bratislava). In and around the capital, cyclists have access to 100km (62 miles) of city routes and 800km (497 miles) across the region. The Danube route, a favorite, offers smooth paths, refreshment stops and lovely river views. (Be prepared for crowds on weekends, especially in spring and summer.)

For an adventure, take a cue from Slovakia’s cycling hero Peter Sagan and switch gears to mountain biking. Setting out in the western Carpathian Mountains in the west and the northern High Tatras promises thrilling rides with steep inclines and descents over 8%. A standout is the Slovakian stretch of EuroVelo 11, which cuts through the captivating Pieniny Mountains, known for their natural beauty, and passes through cities like Prešov and Košice.

Renting bikes is a breeze in Slovakia, with options widely available. Helmets are mandatory for children under 15 years of age; for adults, helmet use is required when riding outside urban areas only.

Accessible transportation in Slovakia

Slovakia is making strides to become more inclusive for travelers with disabilities. While public transportation in urban areas offers options for wheelchair users and those with reduced mobility, rural areas might still pose some challenges.

Slovak Railways provides trains with designated wheelchair areas, ramps, lifts and accessible toilets, especially on newer or renovated trains. Fast trains and long-distance services often include coaches with hydraulic lifting platforms.

Long-distance and city buses typically offer low-floor entry, wheelchair spaces and tactile paving for the visually impaired. Major cities also offer specialized taxi services with ramps or lifts. For a seamless experience, booking assistance 24 to 48 hours in advance is recommended to make necessary arrangements.

While Bratislava’s historic Old Town, with its 14th-century buildings and cobblestone streets, is long on charm, the area poses challenges for wheelchair users. Outside the Old Town, sidewalks are smoother with tile pavers, cement, and asphalt, enhancing mobility.

The city’s central railway station is fully accessible and equipped with guide rails and Braille for visually impaired travelers. All bus and trolleybus routes in Bratislava operate low-floor vehicles, and modern low-floor trams have been introduced (digital signs at tram stops indicate when wheelchair-accessible trams are arriving). Be aware that since Bratislava’s tram network is extensive, pedestrians will frequently encounter embedded rails when crossing streets.