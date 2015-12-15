Bratislava Local Secrets with Picnic and Trolleybus

Forget about generic Bratislava city tours that only go as far as the Old Town, and experience the city the way locals live it. Your guides grew up here and want to show you what most tourists don’t see: local pubs, street art, and crowd-free viewpoints. You’ll also eat and drink some beloved local tastes, so there’s that too. City tour kicks off in the heart of the Old Town, with a traditional welcome: bread with salt and a small shot of Borovička, a local spirit. We’re not messing around! We’ll take a narrow local street up to the Michalská brána tower, which houses a museum of historical weapons and city fortification. It’s also home to a rather epic 360-degree view of the old part of town. From there, we’ll navigate further into the Old Town, checking out its most historic buildings and its most important Gothic monument. In amongst the history we’ll stop for a modern taste: locally brewed PUNK beer. In the pub you’ll get to chat more with your guides and learn about their lives in Bratislava. Your city tour continues through one of the oldest thoroughfares in the city, home to one of the city’s oldest ruins: Esterházy Palace. From there, it’s off to the tranquil atmosphere of St. Martin’s Cathedral, followed in contrast by one of the most controversial squares in Bratislava, where a Jewish synagogue used to stand. From the square you’ll be able to spot our next top in the distance: Bratislava Castle. The way to the castle will be filled with opportunities to take some really cool photos of the city. One viewpoint is so picture-perfect that we’ll stop there for a picnic with a view. Sample local sausages, cheese, and a homemade biscuit-type pastry called pagáče – you can’t get any more local than this! Bratislava Castle. We’ll stop in the main square for a classic photo op, check out the yard, and then head for the trolley — that's how locals get around Bratislava — en route to Horský Park, a beautiful wooded area and favourite spot for locals to go for a wander. Right next door is a hidden monument from WWI, tucked away in a district of the city popular with diplomats and moneymakers. Opposite the monument is Slavin, the most prominent reminder of WWII in Bratislava. Here, we’ll give you a final cultural lesson — in azbuka (you’ll have to join the tour to figure out what that one is) — before heading to the end. Literally. To end your city tour, we’re taking you to a pub whose name means funeral. But don’t worry, this hyper-local pub only signifies the end of the tour, where you’ll enjoy a local beverage, mingle with your new friends, and set the tone for the rest of your evening.