Welcome to High Tatras
When planning your trip, keep in mind that the highest trails are closed because of snow from November to mid-June. June and July can be especially rainy; July and August are the warmest (and most crowded) months. Hotel prices and crowds are at their lowest during the shoulder seasons between the hiking and skiing rush (October to November, and April to May).
Top experiences in High Tatras
High Tatras activities
11-Day Tour of Slovakia from Bratislava
This tour is based on active traveling and the authentic experience of Slovakia. You will be in touch with locals and experience authentic spirit of Central Europe. This tour includes a great itinerary, comfortable traveling in a private car or minivan and high standard accommodation in hotels. You will visit rush streets of old Bratislava with memorials, inns and restaurants. You will stop in the mining towns of central Slovakia where you can experience the unique atmosphere of Central Europe. You will explore the UNESCO town of Banská Štiavnica. Here you can go inside real mines, visit an old castle, an anti-ottoman fortress or nearby noble hunting castle. In another small old town Kremnica you can admire the Gothic church and imposing town castle.On your way you will follow the Gothic route of Spiš region. Here you will visit Levoča old town (UNESCO) and Spiš Castle (UNESCO). You will spend the night in the historical hotel in Spišská Kapitula (UNESCO).During your travels you will experience the unique atmosphere of small towns, appreciate culinary specialties, local wines or beer from small breweries.You will visit the castle ruin of Stará Ľubovňa, the stunning Orava castle and romantic chateau of Bojnice. You will explore the spooky ruins of Čachtice castle. The former residence of the bloody countess Elizabeth Báthory. You will stop in traditional wooden villages and old UNESCO wooden churches that are hundreds of years old.You will visit three beautiful national parks. You will spend one day in the High Tatras, the smallest European high mountains. Here you can hike into deep valleys or enjoy the atmosphere of mountain cabins. You can stop in beautiful Belianska cave or take a cable car to the top of Lomnica Peak. Here you can enjoy a coffee in the Observatory (altitude 2634 m) and a beautiful view from Poland to Hungary. Any more active hikers can climb to the peaks with a mountain guide.In Pieniny National Park we will visit old Carthusian monastery and raft the river Dunajec under steep rocks. You will have lunch in a Polish spa city or hike in a national park. In a another National park Slovak Paradise we can hike up beautiful river gorges or visit unique Ice cave.Itinerary:DAY 1 Bratislava and vicinityDAY 2 Mining townsDAY 3 Central SlovakiaDAY 4 Jewels of Spiš regionDAY 5 East SlovakiaDAY 6 Pieniny National ParkDAY 7 Hight Tatras National ParkDAY 8 Slovak Paradise National ParkDAY 9 Orava castleDAY 10 Bloody Bathory dayDAY 11 Farewell
Morskie Oko - tour from Krakow
Morskie Oko is the most famous lake in Poland, and it is often said to be also the most beautiful one. It lies in the High Tatras at 1395 meters above the sea level and is surrounded by high mountain peaks reaching over 2000 metres, which creates a breathtaking panorama. Another great advantage of this place is that it is easily accessible. You can reach it by a picturesque 9-kilometer long route, on foot or in a traditional horse-drawn carriage. On the moraine locking the lake from the north there’s a PTTK mountain hostel located at 1405 meters above the sea level. It is one of the oldest and most beautiful of the Tatra mountain shelters and also a perfect starting point for trips to the higher parts of the mountains. It lies by tourist trails leading to Rysy, the highest peak of the Polish Tatras (2499 m), through Dolinka za Mnichem to Wrota Chałubińskiego and to the saddles: Mięguszowiecka Przełęcz pod Chłopkiem and Szpiglasowa Przełęcz. This last route through the Szpiglasowa Przełęcz gives you a chance to visit another stunning place – the Valley of the Five Lakes. This is, however, a high-mountain route and requires good physical shape and stamina.
Private 2-Day Slovakia from Bratislava with Banska Stiavnica
DAY 1 - The tour will start with a private-pick-up in Bratislava and then you'll head north to see all that Slovakia has to offer. The first stop will be in the old mining town and also the UNESCO heritage town - Banska Stiavnica, you will get the opportunity to see and walk on its old medieval roads and see the unique atmosphere of this beautiful town. After a short coffee break in the traditional cafe you will head north to visit Vlkolinec - another UNESCO World Heritage site hidden in the mountains, where you will be able to see the traditional houses with people still living in them. After this remarkable experience, we will transfer to the Slovak pride - the High Tatras, where you'll stay overnight in Grand Hotel 4* in High Tatras. DAY 2 - Start the morning with breakfast at the hotel, and then set off to take a cable car all the way up to the highest point in Slovakia - Lomnicky peak where you will get the opportunity to see the beauty of Slovakia. After this unique experience we will transfer to the most famous Slovak lake - Strbske Pleso where you'll have a short photo stop. Later stop by for lunch (at own expense) at a traditional sheep farm where you can taste the traditional cheese and cakes and enjoy the unique atmosphere of animals walking around you. Next your will be transferred back to Bratislava for the tours conclusion.
private 2-day tour of Poland and Slovakia from Krakow
DAY 1We will take you on a 2day tour to the most famous polish region - Zakopane which is right under the High Tatras, enjoy the athmosphere of this beautiful town, take a cable car up to the Mount Kasprowy/1987m/ and in the afternoon enjoy a boat ride in the gorge right between Slovakia and Poland. After these great experience we will take you to the other side of the Tatra mountains to enjoy a spa and welness centre in a 4* hotel in the High Tatras.DAY 2Start the morning with a breakfast at the hotel and set off to take a cable car all the way up to the highest point in Slovakia - Lomnicky peak/ 2634m/ where you will get the opportunity to see the beauty of Slovakia.After this unique experience we will transfer to the most famous Slovak lake - Strbske pleso where we will take a short photo stop. Later on we will transfer to Vlkolinec - a UNESCO World Heritage Centre hidden in the mountains, where you will be able to see the traditional houses with people still living in them.After the visit we will stop for lunch at a traditional sheep farm, where you will get the chance to taste local specialities, after lunch we will make our way to Bratislava with photo stops at Strecno and Trencin castle.- the tour will finish in Bratislava or Vienna/for surcharge/
private 2-day tour of Poland and Slovakia from Krakow
DAY 1We will take you on a 2day tour to the most famous polish region - Zakopane which is right under the High Tatras, enjoy the athmosphere of this beautiful town, take a cable car up to the Mount Kasprowy/1987m/ and in the afternoon enjoy a boat ride in the gorge right between Slovakia and Poland. After these great experience we will take you to the other side of the Tatra mountains to enjoy a spa and welness centre in a 4* hotel in the High Tatras.DAY 2Start the morning with a breakfast at the hotel and set off to take a cable car all the way up to the highest point in Slovakia - Lomnicky peak/ 2634m/ where you will get the opportunity to see the beauty of Slovakia.After this unique experience we will transfer to the most famous Slovak lake - Strbske pleso where we will take a short photo stop. Later on we will transfer to Vlkolinec - a UNESCO World Heritage Centre hidden in the mountains, where you will be able to see the traditional houses with people still living in them.After the visit we will stop for lunch at a traditional sheep farm, where you will get the chance to taste local specialities, after lunch we will make our way back north and and on the way visit the famous "Nosferatu" Orava castle, the place where the first black and white horror movie was filmed. Return back to Krakow in the late afternoon.