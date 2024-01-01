Námestie Slobody

Bratislava's underused 'Freedom Square' was one of the country's first to be renamed after the Velvet Revolution. Sadly, the centrepiece of this Soviet-era plaza, Slovakia's largest fountain, was out of action for more than a decade. Fortunately, the bulging, silvery, lime-flower-shaped attraction resumed operation in April 2023, and now you can once more witness the waters of Fontána Družby (Union Fountain) in Nám Slobody.