Made up of a series of parks and hills connecting Kent Ridge Park to Mt Faber and the Labrador Nature Reserve, the Southern Ridges will have you trekking…
West & Southwest Singapore
From walking the stunning Southern Ridges to meandering through fabulous, and free, art galleries at colonial Gillman Barracks, there's plenty to keep you busy west of the CBD. If you've got little ones in tow, head to the family-friendly attractions of the Jurong Bird Park and the Science Centre.
Explore West & Southwest Singapore
- Southern Ridges
Made up of a series of parks and hills connecting Kent Ridge Park to Mt Faber and the Labrador Nature Reserve, the Southern Ridges will have you trekking…
- SSundaram Tagore
New York–based gallery known for showcasing top-tier artists from across the world, including iconic photographer Steve McCurry and Singaporean artist…
- Jurong Bird Park
Home to some 400 species of feathered friends – including spectacular macaws – Jurong is a great place for young kids. Highlights include the wonderful…
- Haw Par Villa
The refreshingly offbeat Haw Par Villa was the brainchild of Aw Boon Haw, the creator of the medicinal salve Tiger Balm. After Aw Boon Haw built a villa…
- NUS Museum
Located on the verdant campus of the National University of Singapore (NUS), this museum is one of the city's lesser-known cultural delights. Ancient…
- Thow Kwang Pottery Jungle
You could spend hours perusing the overflowing shelves of brightly coloured ceramics (most imported from overseas) for sale in this pottery shop's…
- SSungei Buloh Wetland Reserve
Sungei Buloh's 202 hectares of mangroves, mudflats, ponds and secondary rainforest are a birdwatcher's paradise, with migratory birds including egrets,…
- LLee Kong Chian Natural History Museum
What looks like a giant rock bursting with greenery is actually Singapore's high-tech, child-friendly natural history museum. The main Biodiversity…
- GGillman Barracks
A former British military encampment, Gillman Barracks now houses a contemporary arts hub set in a lush landscape. Among its 11 galleries is New York’s…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout West & Southwest Singapore.
