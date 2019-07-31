West & Southwest Singapore

From walking the stunning Southern Ridges to meandering through fabulous, and free, art galleries at colonial Gillman Barracks, there's plenty to keep you busy west of the CBD. If you've got little ones in tow, head to the family-friendly attractions of the Jurong Bird Park and the Science Centre.

Explore West & Southwest Singapore

  • Southern Ridges

    Made up of a series of parks and hills connecting Kent Ridge Park to Mt Faber and the Labrador Nature Reserve, the Southern Ridges will have you trekking…

  • S

    Sundaram Tagore

    New York–based gallery known for showcasing top-tier artists from across the world, including iconic photographer Steve McCurry and Singaporean artist…

  • Jurong Bird Park

    Home to some 400 species of feathered friends – including spectacular macaws – Jurong is a great place for young kids. Highlights include the wonderful…

  • Haw Par Villa

    The refreshingly offbeat Haw Par Villa was the brainchild of Aw Boon Haw, the creator of the medicinal salve Tiger Balm. After Aw Boon Haw built a villa…

  • NUS Museum

    Located on the verdant campus of the National University of Singapore (NUS), this museum is one of the city's lesser-known cultural delights. Ancient…

  • Thow Kwang Pottery Jungle

    You could spend hours perusing the overflowing shelves of brightly coloured ceramics (most imported from overseas) for sale in this pottery shop's…

  • S

    Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve

    Sungei Buloh's 202 hectares of mangroves, mudflats, ponds and secondary rainforest are a birdwatcher's paradise, with migratory birds including egrets,…

  • L

    Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum

    What looks like a giant rock bursting with greenery is actually Singapore's high-tech, child-friendly natural history museum. The main Biodiversity…

  • G

    Gillman Barracks

    A former British military encampment, Gillman Barracks now houses a contemporary arts hub set in a lush landscape. Among its 11 galleries is New York’s…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout West & Southwest Singapore.

