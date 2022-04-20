Getty Images/Flickr Open

Pulau Ubin

An unkempt jungle of an island, Pulau Ubin offers a forest full of weird and wonderful creatures, dusty village streets and, best of all, the chance to explore it all by bicycle.

Explore Pulau Ubin

  • Pulau Ubin

    A 10-minute bumboat ride (motorised sampan) from Changi Point Ferry Terminal lands you on the shores of Pulau Ubin. Singaporeans like to wax nostalgic…

  • Chek Jawa Wetlands

    If you only have time for one part of Pulau Ubin, make it this part. Skirting the island's southeast, Chek Jawa Wetlands features a 1km coastal boardwalk…

  • G

    German Girl Shrine

    Housed in a wooden hut beside an Assam tree, this shrine is one of the island's quirkier sights. Legend has it that the young daughter of a German coffee…

  • P

    Pulau Ubin Village

    Although not really a tourist sight, Pulau Ubin's only village of note is a ramshackle time capsule of Singapore's past and an interesting place to wander…

  • H

    House No. 1

    This black and white Tudor-style house was built in the 1930s as a retreat for the Chief Surveyor of Singapore and has supposedly the country's only…

  • W

    Wei Tuo Fa Gong Temple

    Sitting on a small hillock overlooking a pond filled with carp and turtles, this 80-year-old temple decorated with thousands of prayer flags, contains a…

  • J

    Jejawi Tower

    Located in the Chek Jawa Wetlands, this 20m-high viewing tower has a fantastic view of the surrounding jungle and ocean. Keep an eye out for the abundant…

