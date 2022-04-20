A 10-minute bumboat ride (motorised sampan) from Changi Point Ferry Terminal lands you on the shores of Pulau Ubin. Singaporeans like to wax nostalgic…
Pulau Ubin
An unkempt jungle of an island, Pulau Ubin offers a forest full of weird and wonderful creatures, dusty village streets and, best of all, the chance to explore it all by bicycle.
Explore Pulau Ubin
Pulau Ubin
Chek Jawa Wetlands
If you only have time for one part of Pulau Ubin, make it this part. Skirting the island's southeast, Chek Jawa Wetlands features a 1km coastal boardwalk…
German Girl Shrine
Housed in a wooden hut beside an Assam tree, this shrine is one of the island's quirkier sights. Legend has it that the young daughter of a German coffee…
Pulau Ubin Village
Although not really a tourist sight, Pulau Ubin's only village of note is a ramshackle time capsule of Singapore's past and an interesting place to wander…
House No. 1
This black and white Tudor-style house was built in the 1930s as a retreat for the Chief Surveyor of Singapore and has supposedly the country's only…
Wei Tuo Fa Gong Temple
Sitting on a small hillock overlooking a pond filled with carp and turtles, this 80-year-old temple decorated with thousands of prayer flags, contains a…
Jejawi Tower
Located in the Chek Jawa Wetlands, this 20m-high viewing tower has a fantastic view of the surrounding jungle and ocean. Keep an eye out for the abundant…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Pulau Ubin.
