Lying about 45km northeast of Mahé, the second-largest island in the Seychelles is closer to the sleepiness of La Digue than the relative hustle and bustle of Mahé. Like Mahé, Praslin is a granite island, with a ridge of small mountains running east–west along the centre, and the svelt interior, especially the Vallée de Mai, is fascinating for its flora and bird life. Its combination of manageable size (you’re never more than 90 minutes from anywhere else on the island) and stellar attractions makes Praslin a fine choice for your Seychelles holiday.
Relaxing cruise on a catamaran in among Seychelles islands - private cabin
Day 1: Boarding in Mahé late morning. Anchorage for the night at Saint Anne Marine Park.Day 2: Visit of the Saint Anne Marine Park islands, a beautiful spot to do snorkelling. After lunch cruise to Cocos Island which is made of large rocks with strange regular stripes carved by the sea. Cocos Island forms a beautiful sight with a great harmony of shapes and colours. Under the sea, the vision is equally attractive with thousands of fishes. Unforgettable snorkelling.Anchorage in front of the picturesque harbour of La Digue. Day 3: Rent a bike at La Digue and visit this quiet and beautiful island. With its tracks winding under tall palm trees, houses with roofs of palm leaves, small coprah factories, fine white sandy beaches and large polished rocks, La Digue might be the most beautiful island in the Seychelles. No cars, only bicycles or carts drawn by oxen. Horse rides are also possible. Anchorage in La Digue harbour.Day 4: Visit of Cousin Island. Since 1968, the island has been a nature reserve and bird sanctuary with rare species and some giant tortoises. Lunch onboard. Afternoon in Praslin. Visit the Vallée de Mai, a valley under UNESCO protection. A walk in the Vallée is enchanting. The path wanders in the near obscurity created by the enormous palm leaves of “Cocos de mer”. The trunks are 40 m high and sway gently in the breeze, making a strange rustling sound as they rub against each other. Anchorage in Baie St. Anne.Day 5: Grande Soeur. Barbeque on the beach, one of the most beautiful in Seychelles. A 40 mBarbequeto discover the island, water sports, and relaxation. Anchorage in Curieuse or Anse Petite Cour for the night.Day 6: Curieuse. This island is part of the Marine National Park, more than a hundred tortoises live here. After lunch, Saint Pierre islet, a mass of rounded rocks crowned with a clump of tall palms swaying gently in the wind: typical and superb scenery of Seychelles photographed on countless occasions and printed a million times in tourism magazines! Excellent spot for snorkelling with magnificent underwater scenery. Anchorage for the night in Anse Volbert or Anse Lazio, Praslin. Day 7: Snorkelling, swimming and water sport activities on the beautiful beaches of Praslin. Return to Mahé in the afternoon.Day 8: Disembarkation in Mahé early morning.
ROBINSON CRUSOE ADVENTURE CRUISE - OPLEZIR (Praslin Clients)
HIGHLIGHTS: Swimming & Snorkeling Coastal cruising Nature trail Visit of tortoises RECOMMENDATIONS / WHAT TO BRING: Light casual clothing (T-shirts, shorts) Comfortable walking shoes (Trainers) Swimwear / Cap Sun cream / Camera / Beach towel Cash for beverages NB: Not for disabled or elderly…Our sincere apologies PROGRAMME:08:30 hrs Arrival at Baie St.Anne jetty followed by boarding of clients on OPLEZIR (You will be joined by other clients coming from Mahe & La Digue Island)09:00 hrs Depart Baie St.Anne jetty to St.Pierre09:50 hrs Arrive at St.Pierre09:50 – 10:40 hrs Time for Snorkeling / Swimming10:40 hrs Depart St.Pierre to Curieuse Island10:50 hrs Arrival at Baie Laraie Disembarkation, visit of the tortoises + 01 hour guided tour of the Island, walk through the mountains + mangroves swamp (boardwalk) to Anse Josee / Doctor’s House, Time allocated for swimming or relaxing on the beach13:00 – 13:20 hrs Boarding of OPLEZIR13:30 – 14:30 hrs BBQ lunch is served on board OPLEZIR (Water & Soft drinks inclusive) Depart Curieuse Island, cruise to Anse Georgette, photo stop & time for swimming15:15 hrs Scenic cruise along the North East Coast of Praslin17:00 hrs Arrive at Baie St.Anne jetty Disembarkation, boarding of buses and transfer to respective hotelsEND OF TOURNB: Itinerary and /or Timings specified above are subject to change without prior notice for circumstances beyond the control of Creole Travel Services
1 to 2 Passenger Standard Arrival Transfer to Any Mahe Island Hotel
All flights arrival timings from 06h00 to 21h00 as per the Seychelles International flights schedule. Our Airport Hostess is stationed outside the Arrival Lounge at our "Vision Voyages DMC" counter to welcome our guests. Our Airport Hostess will welcome the clients then direct them to their respective transfer vehicle where our driver will transfer the clients to their respective resorts. We handled transfer from the Seychelles International Airport to hotels in the north, south and west coast of Mahe Island. Transfers are also provided for clients taking the ferry from Mahe, Inter Island Quay to Praslin island. We also cater for transfers from the respective hotels to the Airport or Jetty or even to the Capital, Victoria.