Justin Foulkes
By far the largest and most developed of the Seychelles islands, Mahé is home to the country's capital, Victoria, and to about 90% of the Seychelles' population. As such it's both as busy as the Seychelles gets, and home to the largest selection of resorts and activities, from the hiking possibilities across the rugged interior of Morne Seychellois National Park to diving pristine sites and snorkelling within sight of whale sharks in or just beyond the glorious bays caressed by gorgeously multihued waters. The west coast, from top to bottom, is one long string of stunning beaches and outstanding accommodation, but there are plenty of secret gems elsewhere. And wherever you're based, paradise lies close at hand – a bus or car ride of no more than 20 minutes will bring you to fabulous natural attractions.
Victoria
Housed in Victoria's restored colonial-era Supreme Court building (1885), this terrific museum opened in late 2018. While the architecture itself is worth…
Sir Selwyn Selwyn-Clarke Market
Victoria
No trip to Victoria would be complete without a wander through the covered market. It's small by African standards, but it's a bustling, colourful place…
Mahé
On this popular tour you learn the story behind the island's main distillery and about the rum-making process. The tour runs for between 30 and 45 minutes…
Mahé
A beautiful semi-circle of sand backed by palms and takamaka trees, Beau Vallon beach is Mahé's most popular. The swimming is excellent, but there can be…
Mahé
The idyllic little beach of Anse Soleil is a pocket-sized paradise. You can pause here for lunch – there's a beach restaurant – but beware, you may never…
Victoria
This gallery, in a traditional Creole wooden structure built in 1915 and restored in the 1980s, exhibits the work of George Camille, one of the Seychelles…
Mahé
One of the most beautiful beaches on Mahé, Anse Major is only accessible on foot from Danzil – few visitors to the Seychelles make it here. The setting is…
Mahé
The gently curving Anse Takamaka is a gorgeous strand for walking unfettered on white sand and gaping at sunsets. Facilities include Chez Batista's bar…
