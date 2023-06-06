Overview

By far the largest and most developed of the Seychelles islands, Mahé is home to the country's capital, Victoria, and to about 90% of the Seychelles' population. As such it's both as busy as the Seychelles gets, and home to the largest selection of resorts and activities, from the hiking possibilities across the rugged interior of Morne Seychellois National Park to diving pristine sites and snorkelling within sight of whale sharks in or just beyond the glorious bays caressed by gorgeously multihued waters. The west coast, from top to bottom, is one long string of stunning beaches and outstanding accommodation, but there are plenty of secret gems elsewhere. And wherever you're based, paradise lies close at hand – a bus or car ride of no more than 20 minutes will bring you to fabulous natural attractions.