Overview of Round Island and Ste-Anne Marine Reserve.

Justin Foulkes

Overview

By far the largest and most developed of the Seychelles islands, Mahé is home to the country's capital, Victoria, and to about 90% of the Seychelles' population. As such it's both as busy as the Seychelles gets, and home to the largest selection of resorts and activities, from the hiking possibilities across the rugged interior of Morne Seychellois National Park to diving pristine sites and snorkelling within sight of whale sharks in or just beyond the glorious bays caressed by gorgeously multihued waters. The west coast, from top to bottom, is one long string of stunning beaches and outstanding accommodation, but there are plenty of secret gems elsewhere. And wherever you're based, paradise lies close at hand – a bus or car ride of no more than 20 minutes will bring you to fabulous natural attractions.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Victoria, Seychelles - January 7, 2020: Tourists in front of Seychelles National History Museum - National Museum of History, Housed in Victoria's restored colonial-era Supreme Court building (1885), this terrific museum opened in late 2018

    National Museum of History

    Victoria

    Housed in Victoria's restored colonial-era Supreme Court building (1885), this terrific museum opened in late 2018. While the architecture itself is worth…

  • Street setting, People walking along the Market Street in Victoria, Mahe Island, Seychelles

    Sir Selwyn Selwyn-Clarke Market

    Victoria

    No trip to Victoria would be complete without a wander through the covered market. It's small by African standards, but it's a bustling, colourful place…

  • Palm-fringed Anse Takamaka, Mahe, Seychelles

    Takamaka Bay

    Mahé

    On this popular tour you learn the story behind the island's main distillery and about the rum-making process. The tour runs for between 30 and 45 minutes…

  • Beau Vallon Beach

    Beau Vallon Beach

    Mahé

    A beautiful semi-circle of sand backed by palms and takamaka trees, Beau Vallon beach is Mahé's most popular. The swimming is excellent, but there can be…

  • Anse Soleil

    Anse Soleil

    Mahé

    The idyllic little beach of Anse Soleil is a pocket-sized paradise. You can pause here for lunch – there's a beach restaurant – but beware, you may never…

  • Kaz Zanana

    Kaz Zanana

    Victoria

    This gallery, in a traditional Creole wooden structure built in 1915 and restored in the 1980s, exhibits the work of George Camille, one of the Seychelles…

  • Anse Major

    Anse Major

    Mahé

    One of the most beautiful beaches on Mahé, Anse Major is only accessible on foot from Danzil – few visitors to the Seychelles make it here. The setting is…

  • Anse Takamaka

    Anse Takamaka

    Mahé

    The gently curving Anse Takamaka is a gorgeous strand for walking unfettered on white sand and gaping at sunsets. Facilities include Chez Batista's bar…

Articles

Latest stories from Mahé

Filter by interest:

Seychellois in traditional dress from their homeland dance in the street parade, with one man playing a large drum © Matt Phillips / Lonely Planet

Food

Victoria: the Creole capital of Seychelles has plenty to celebrate

Mar 12, 2019 • 4 min read

