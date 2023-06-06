Shop
Justin Foulkes
A marvel. A simple word but one that conveys so many aspects of the Seychelles' third-most inhabited island. The coastline, one bewitching bay after another, is studded with heart-palpitatingly gorgeous beaches. The hilly interior is cloaked with tangled jungle, tall trees and wild hiking trails. Yet, miraculously, despite being just a 15-minute ferry journey from Praslin, the vast majority of it is untouched by development. You don't have to look further than Anse Marron – it's one of the planet's most beautiful beaches but accessible by foot only. And even where infrastructure exists – around the sleepy tropical port in La Passe and La Réunion – everything is so laid-back that visiting feels like a step back in time. One of the most charming elements is that the preferred method of transport here, the old-fashioned bicycle, with trucks, taxis and electric carts left to make guest appearances.
Famed for being one of the most photographed beaches on the planet, Anse Source d'Argent is a sight to behold. Its dazzling white sands are lapped by…
Perhaps the most stunning natural pool and beach combo on the planet, Anse Marron sits nestled behind Gaudíesque granite boulders at the remote southern…
Nid d'Aigle, the highest point on La Digue (333m), commands sensational views out over the island, as well as out to Mahé, Praslin, Curieuse, Félicité,…
La Digue is one of the last refuges of the black paradise flycatcher, which locals call the veuve (widow). This small forest reserve, which has been set…
On the southeast coast is La Digue's longest beach, Grand Anse. It's a stunning place to sun yourself, and while busier than nearby Petite Anse and Anse…
This dramatic crescent of bleached white sand sits between Grande Anse and Anse Cocos on La Digue's southeast coast. Although less than a 300m walk (along…
This wonderfully scenic beach of salt-white sand and turquoise water curves gracefully between distant granitic outcrops. What sets it apart from others…
L'Union Estate & Copra Factory
At one time, the main industry on La Digue was coconut farming, centred on L'Union Estate coconut plantation south of La Passe. These days L'Union Estate…
