This mansion, also known as Raichle Palace, was built in 1904 as the home and design studio of architect Ferenc Raichle, and it shows. One of the most sumptuous buildings in Serbia, it's inspired by Transylvanian folk art in a vibrant flourish of mosaics, ceramic tiles, floral patterns and stained glass. Varying exhibitions are hosted here, but even if there's nothing on, the palace offers eye candy in spades.