Subotica's first art nouveau building is the splendid 1902 synagogue designed by Marcell Komor and Deszö Jakab. Its stylised decorations in the form of tulips and peacock feathers are typical of the Hungarian Secession style; it also features stained-glass windows from Miksa Róth's studio and roof tiles made of Zsolnay ceramics. The synagogue was restored to its full glory inside and out in 2018.