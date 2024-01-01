Eclectic exhibitions are the highlights in this 1906 art nouveau residence of the Dömötör family designed by Budapest's Vago brothers. The building's geometric elements are typical of the Viennese Secession style. An entire gallery is dedicated to the Hungarian fine arts in Vojvodina (1830–1930), including a huge portrait of Empress Maria Theresa by Mór Than.
City Museum Subotica
Subotica
0.06 MILES
Subotica's first art nouveau building is the splendid 1902 synagogue designed by Marcell Komor and Deszö Jakab. Its stylised decorations in the form of…
25.35 MILES
The recently renovated art nouveau New Synagogue, designed by Lipót Baumhorn in 1903, is the most beautiful Jewish house of worship in Hungary, if not the…
25.41 MILES
The Reök Palace is a mind-blowing green-and-lilac art nouveau structure, built in 1907, that looks like a decoration at the bottom of an aquarium. It’s…
Votive Church Exhibition Centre
25.45 MILES
This new exhibition space opened in the crypt of the Votive Church below Dom tér in 2016. It examines the history of the cathedral and the surrounding…
25.55 MILES
The Zopf-style Serbian Orthodox church in Dóm tér, dating from 1778, has a fantastic iconostasis: a central gold 'tree', with 70 icons hanging from its …
25.79 MILES
This lovely Secessionist office building with floral mosaics was completed in 1913.
4.95 MILES
The resort town of Palić, 8km from Subotica, is home to a 5-sq-km lake popular with boaters, fisherfolk and afternoon amblers; its water isn't approved…
0.36 MILES
This mansion, also known as Raichle Palace, was built in 1904 as the home and design studio of architect Ferenc Raichle, and it shows. One of the most…
