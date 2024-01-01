City Museum Subotica

Subotica

LoginSave

Eclectic exhibitions are the highlights in this 1906 art nouveau residence of the Dömötör family designed by Budapest's Vago brothers. The building's geometric elements are typical of the Viennese Secession style. An entire gallery is dedicated to the Hungarian fine arts in Vojvodina (1830–1930), including a huge portrait of Empress Maria Theresa by Mór Than.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Synagogue

    Synagogue

    0.06 MILES

    Subotica's first art nouveau building is the splendid 1902 synagogue designed by Marcell Komor and Deszö Jakab. Its stylised decorations in the form of…

  • New Synagogue

    New Synagogue

    25.35 MILES

    The recently renovated art nouveau New Synagogue, designed by Lipót Baumhorn in 1903, is the most beautiful Jewish house of worship in Hungary, if not the…

  • Reök Palace

    Reök Palace

    25.41 MILES

    The Reök Palace is a mind-blowing green-and-lilac art nouveau structure, built in 1907, that looks like a decoration at the bottom of an aquarium. It’s…

  • Votive Church Exhibition Centre

    Votive Church Exhibition Centre

    25.45 MILES

    This new exhibition space opened in the crypt of the Votive Church below Dom tér in 2016. It examines the history of the cathedral and the surrounding…

  • Serbian Orthodox Church

    Serbian Orthodox Church

    25.55 MILES

    The Zopf-style Serbian Orthodox church in Dóm tér, dating from 1778, has a fantastic iconostasis: a central gold 'tree', with 70 icons hanging from its …

  • Gróf Palace

    Gróf Palace

    25.79 MILES

    This lovely Secessionist office building with floral mosaics was completed in 1913.

  • Lake Palić

    Lake Palić

    4.95 MILES

    The resort town of Palić, 8km from Subotica, is home to a 5-sq-km lake popular with boaters, fisherfolk and afternoon amblers; its water isn't approved…

  • Modern Art Gallery Subotica

    Modern Art Gallery Subotica

    0.36 MILES

    This mansion, also known as Raichle Palace, was built in 1904 as the home and design studio of architect Ferenc Raichle, and it shows. One of the most…

View more attractions

Nearby Subotica attractions

1. Synagogue

0.06 MILES

Subotica's first art nouveau building is the splendid 1902 synagogue designed by Marcell Komor and Deszö Jakab. Its stylised decorations in the form of…

2. City Hall

0.23 MILES

Built in 1910 and designed by Marcell Komor and Deszö Jakab, this behemoth is a curious mix of art nouveau and something Gaudí may have had a playful dab…

3. Modern Art Gallery Subotica

0.36 MILES

This mansion, also known as Raichle Palace, was built in 1904 as the home and design studio of architect Ferenc Raichle, and it shows. One of the most…

4. Lake Palić

4.95 MILES

The resort town of Palić, 8km from Subotica, is home to a 5-sq-km lake popular with boaters, fisherfolk and afternoon amblers; its water isn't approved…

5. Former Jewish Community Centre

25.32 MILES

Among the buildings of interest in Szeged's one-time Jewish quarter is this former Jewish community centre built in 1902, which once served as an old-age…

6. Heroes’ Gate

25.34 MILES

This gate was erected in 1936 in honour of Miklós Horthy’s White Guards, who were responsible for ‘cleansing’ the nation of ‘reds’ after the ill-fated…

7. New Synagogue

25.35 MILES

The recently renovated art nouveau New Synagogue, designed by Lipót Baumhorn in 1903, is the most beautiful Jewish house of worship in Hungary, if not the…

8. Old Synagogue

25.4 MILES

There are a few buildings of interest in Szeged's former Jewish quarter, including the neoclassical Old Synagogue, built in 1843. It now houses theatre…