Overview

Sugar-spun art nouveau marvels, a laid-back populace and a sprinkling of Serbian and Hungarian flavours make this leafy town – the second largest in Vojvodina and practically at the Hungarian border – a worthy day trip or stopover. Once an important and wealthy hub of the Austro-Hungarian Empire, Subotica attracted some of the region's most influential architects and artists; their excellently preserved handiwork is today the town's biggest drawcard. It's also one of Serbia's most multicultural towns, with more Hungarians than Serbs, and a sizeable population of Croats.