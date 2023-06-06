Shop
Sugar-spun art nouveau marvels, a laid-back populace and a sprinkling of Serbian and Hungarian flavours make this leafy town – the second largest in Vojvodina and practically at the Hungarian border – a worthy day trip or stopover. Once an important and wealthy hub of the Austro-Hungarian Empire, Subotica attracted some of the region's most influential architects and artists; their excellently preserved handiwork is today the town's biggest drawcard. It's also one of Serbia's most multicultural towns, with more Hungarians than Serbs, and a sizeable population of Croats.
Subotica's first art nouveau building is the splendid 1902 synagogue designed by Marcell Komor and Deszö Jakab. Its stylised decorations in the form of…
This mansion, also known as Raichle Palace, was built in 1904 as the home and design studio of architect Ferenc Raichle, and it shows. One of the most…
Built in 1910 and designed by Marcell Komor and Deszö Jakab, this behemoth is a curious mix of art nouveau and something Gaudí may have had a playful dab…
Eclectic exhibitions are the highlights in this 1906 art nouveau residence of the Dömötör family designed by Budapest's Vago brothers. The building's…
