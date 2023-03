Built in 1910 and designed by Marcell Komor and Deszö Jakab, this behemoth is a curious mix of art nouveau and something Gaudí may have had a playful dab at. The council chambers – with exquisite stained-glass windows, Zsolnay ceramics and elaborate decor – are not to be missed. A guided tour of the building takes place at noon; you can also opt to climb its soaring, 76m-high tower for fantastic views.