Lake Palić

The resort town of Palić, 8km from Subotica, is home to a 5-sq-km lake popular with boaters, fisherfolk and afternoon amblers; its water isn't approved for swimming, but there's an outdoor thermal pool. The park is graced with villas, restaurants and fine examples of Hungarian art nouveau, including the 1912 Grand Terrace, the mushroom-like water tower and the folksy wooden Women's Lido (with a cafe). There's a 3km birdwatching trail, plus bikes and boats for hire.

In Subotica, catch bus 6 opposite Hotel Patria (90RSD, 20 minutes, frequent).