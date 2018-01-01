Welcome to Iaşi
As with its shopping scene, Iaşi’s innumerable eateries, drinking holes and lively clubs depend on the robust university population. You'll find students from all over the world here – making this little corner of Romania unexpectedly cosmopolitan.
Top experiences in Iaşi
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Iaşi activities
Iasi City Private Tour
You will enjoy a few pleasant hours in one of the largest cities in Romania. In Iasi you will enter a bohemian atmosphere present in the town’s old parts and surroundings but also it brings to you an animated occidental lifestyle. Our tour starts at the Palace of Culture, an edifice built in neogothic style on the old ruins of the mediaeval Royal Court, the city’s symbol where you will meet with your travel guide who will introduce you to the town’s history. In our tour you will have the opportunity to visit all the main attractions, most of them being situated in the proximity of Stefan Cel Mare Street, an animated promenade place with coffee shops, terraces and stores. The religious interests of the city are also part of our tour. We’ll be visiting the Three Hierarchs Church and the Metropolitan Cathedral. On our walking tour you will have the chance to admire the Roznovanu Palace, built in the 18th century, which in our days hosts the city hall. An important attraction on our list is the Vasile Alecsandri National Theatre, the oldest one in Romania. At the end of the street we will reach the Union Square, an important historic part of the city where we’ll visit the Union Museum. From here a bus will take you to a local restaurant, Bolta Rece, for a tasty traditional lunch.In the second part of the tour you will be seized by the peace induce by Golia Monastery where you will also enjoy a beautiful view over the whole city from the tower. Our tour ends in Copou hill, the house of Romania's first university, and we’ll visit one of Romania’s largest Botanical Gardens where you will be surrounded by colourful flowers and plants spread on 17,5 ha of land. The tour will end with a marvellous view over the city from Cetatuia hill where we will also visit the monastery with the same name surrounded by fortifications with towers on the corners. Tour highlights:The Palace of Culture – The Palace of Culture in Iasi is the main attraction point of the Moldavian capital. The Palace has a flamboyant neogothic style, with ornamental details and heraldic elements outside. Unfortunately, the consolidation and renovation works are not finished yet.The Metropolitan Cathedral is the largest Orthodox church in Romania built in the Italian Renaissance style. The cathedral was consecrated on 23 April 1887, in the presence of King Carol I and Queen Elisabeth. The interior is also stunning with influences of the Italian neoclassicism to be noticed in the four biblical scenes. The Three Hierarchs Church is a unique monument of its kind, a repository of the cultural and spiritual life of Moldavia. The inside reflects the founder’s aspiration to the Byzantine world as it combines traditional structures and shapes with precious materials and a sumptuous decoration.
Daily Iasi City Tour
The tour will start in the Union Square, one of the places that contributed to the birth of modern Romania. The first stop will be at the "Vasile Alecsandri" National Theatre, named by BBC a "theatre that will take your breath away". The Iași National Theatre is the oldest and one of the most prestigious institutions in Romania, and it was opened for the first time in 1840. The tour will then reveal the religious face of Iași with a trip to two of its monastic sites, The Metropolitan Cathedral and the Three Hierarchs Church.Our final landmark for the day is the Palace of Culture, the cultural symbol of the city. Built in a Neo-Gothic style on the ruins of the old Royal Court of the city, it is to this day one of the main attraction points for tourists.
Rural Experience from Iasi
You will meet with your guide and enjoy a day trip to one of the most beautiful regions in the country. Discover the wilderness of the Carpathians, the fresh air, the wonderful mountain landscapes and the serenity of this area. We will start with a visit to Neamţ monastery, the oldest monastic establishment for monks which shelters an impressive, well-preserved library. Nor far is the Neamt fortress – an important military and historical objective that survived the siege of Sultan Mehmed II, the conqueror of Constantinople. We will take a stroll up the hill and enjoy the beautiful view offered from this impressive fort. We will continue with a one of a kind experience: you will visit a bison reservations and have the opportunity to observe the wilderness. Our journey continues with a visit to Agapia, not only a charming church and a great tourist attraction but also an important center of promoting the traditional crafts. Be amazed by the picturesque traditional villages where time seems to be standing still. The locals still use horse-drawn carts and prepare food above an open fire with ingredients from their back yard. Witness their vivid tapestry of old customs, handicrafts and folklore by visiting the Nicolae Popa Museum. You will have the opportunity to study the symbols of the national costumes. Try on the traditional costumes and take pictures so you will have some one of a kind souvenirs! Afterwards, you will be transferred back to Iasi.
Hiking Tour in the Bicaz Gorges from Iasi
On our biking tour we will head to the Bicaz Gorges, where the region offers an amazing scenery. Lakes, rapid springs, waterfalls, rocky peaks and exciting landscapes are just waiting to be discovered. In this area we can explore hidden caves, we can spot the famous rupicapra (chamois) in its natural habitat or we can hike on wild tracks. A wide range of activities can be done during this trip and you can choose from the following: Hiking in the Sugau Gorges and the nearby routes (2-3 hours of moderate effort). We will climb and cross the mountain through the Tunnel Cave in order to reach a bellevue point from where you can have a beautiful view over the Bicaz Gorges. On the way you will witness the beauties of the calcareous cliffs and the relict pine forests. Hiking around the Red Lake, the largest alpine lake in Romania (1-2 hours with little effort). Here you can admire the natural barrage lake and you can take a short ride on a boat. Hiking in Bicajel gorges (2-3 hours of moderate effort). The small Bicajel River forms a spectacular landscape and a path takes us above the cliffs of Bicaz Gorges, right in the den of the chamois. Hiking in the Garden of fairies and Suhardul mic (2-3 hours of moderate effort). The spectacular aerial view given over the Bicaz Gorges and the Red lake is one of a kind. We will reach the Suhardul Mic Peak at 1345 m. Starting point: Hotel or any other pick-up point at 08:00 am Difficulty: Low - High – depending on the client’s desires and choices Duration: 4 up to 6 hours of hiking and enjoying mountain outdoor experience
Full-Day Tour to Iasi from Chisinau
The starting point is the Palace of Culture, the emblem of the city and one of the most beautiful palaces in Romania. Built on the site of the former princely court, the Palace of Culture today marks the place that we can proudly call the birthplace of Iasi. Here we shall admire the imposing statue of the Prince Stephen the Great and Holy, associated with a famous urban legend. Just a few steps away is the church of Stephen the Great, the Princely Saint Nicholas Church and the Dosoftei House, also called the Arcade home, nowadays the Museum of old literature.We shall then start for the old Principal Street, where we shall see, among other things, one of the most valuable monuments of medieval architecture in the country, the Church of the Holy Three Hierarchs, founded by Prince Vasile Lupu. Built of huge stone blocks cleverly joined by molten lead, this church astonishes with the perfection of dozens of intricate patterns carved in stone by medieval craftsmen. Legend says that the church used to be completely covered with gold.Thereafter, we shall admire the beautiful Roznovanu Palace, today the Iasi City Hall, and then we shall proceed to the Metropolitan Cathedral of Moldova and Bukovina, where the shrine with the relics of St. Pious Parascheva, the patroness of Moldova, is located. The first theatre in the country, the National Theatre Vasile Alecsandri, is situated nearby, as well as the place where the first Jewish theatre in the world was established. Then the small Cuza Voda street shall welcome us with other great stories; the end point of this tour shall be the Square of Union, the place where the first Hora of Union was played on January 24, 1859, the day when Moldova and the Romanian Country became one state.We shall continue our tour with another old street of Iasi, the Lapusneanu street. The Union Museum, the former residence of Alexandru Ioan Cuza and the recently renovated Banu Church or the “Church of invalids” are all located in this street. Here we can stop for a short refreshment with a delicious cake at the Tuffli confectioner’s shop, having traditions in the art of manufacturing sweets dating back to 1873. Then we shall continue our way to the area that the inhabitants of Iasi call La Fundatie, where we shall discover a representative place for the city – the Yellow ravine.Then we shall gradually reach the famous Copou Hill, and the first monument in our way shall be the impressive building of the Central University Library of Mihai Eminescu (featured on 500 lei banknotes). In a few minutes’ walk is the beautiful Pogor House, or the House of lighted windows, where all great Romanian writers used to meet within the Junimea Society.
The Complete Walking Tour of Iasi
The tour starts in Unirii Square, one of the central spots of the city where you can easily notice the different architectural influence and the impact of the communist style. Walking down on the main boulevard of Iasi, Stefan cel Mare, you'll observe the most iconic landmarks in the city, including the Metropolitan Cathedral, the Church of Three Hierarchs, the National Theatre ‘Vasile Alecsandri’, the oldest in the country.The boulevard opens up to one of the most impressive administrative monuments in the country, the Neo-Gothic style Palace of Culture, inaugurated in 1925 after 19 years of construction works. Step inside to admire the interiors, optional visits at the four museums inside and the clock tower where the carillon clock mechanism can be observed.The 17th century Golia Monastery is next on the list. Only a 10 minutes from the Palace of Culture, this is one of the fortified monasteries – 9 meters tall and 1 meter thick walls – still intact in this part of Romania. We take the car and quickly reach the University, the main academic symbol of Iasi. We visit the 'Hall of the Lost Steps", a true contemporary art gallery with frescoes that cover the entire height of the walls, made by one of the most important Romanian painters of the 20th century, Sabin Balasa. The last stop before lunch is in the same building, visiting one of the most beautiful public libraries in Europe..Lunch at own expense.The final part of the itinerary includes a walk around the old streets near the park Copou and the visit of Cetatuia Monastery, one of the oldest historical monuments in Iasi.